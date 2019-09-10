As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Aldebaran Financial Decreased Stake by $623,276; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by $5.03 Million

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 1144.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 13,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 14,341 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 1,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $358.78. About 3.94M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 07/03/2018 – Malaysia says MH370 report to be released after latest search ends; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: SPACE LAUNCH SYSTEM WILL GET HUMANS TO MARS; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS STATEMENT REGARDING THE RECENT WTO AB REPORT AND THE SECOND COMPLIANCE COMMUNICATION BY THE EU; 25/04/2018 – Boeing boosts guidance amid higher defence and aviation spending; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES

Aldebaran Financial Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc sold 4,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 28,237 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 32,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 03/05/2018 – J&J Presenting at UBS Conference May 21; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 10/04/2018 – J&J Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Savings Bank N A accumulated 19,109 shares. Westpac Bk owns 102,476 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited invested in 9,702 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has 0.39% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Trust invested 0.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Inc Ks holds 1.59% or 231,876 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability owns 56,925 shares. New England Rech And invested in 0.69% or 2,695 shares. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 7,425 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gould Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company Ca has 0.48% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Merchants Corporation has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,160 shares. Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Liability Com has 2.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,242 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 3,958 shares. Macroview Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Financial Group Inc holds 0% or 17,084 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsrs reported 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com reported 1,272 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cim Limited Co holds 0.14% or 2,785 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.48% stake. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur owns 37.88M shares for 6.75% of their portfolio. United Cap Advisers stated it has 0.56% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burke And Herbert Bank & Trust And owns 43,603 shares. 145,504 are held by Gamco Invsts Et Al. Flow Traders Us invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tcw Group Incorporated holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,430 shares. First Western Cap Mngmt Com reported 2,202 shares stake. Lau Associates Lc has 4.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bahl Gaynor reported 2.00 million shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.98% or 92,370 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 1.32% or 115,414 shares.

