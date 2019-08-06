As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Athena Capital Advisors Decreased Its Position by $4.05 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Holding in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd sold 10,102 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,698 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $7.69 during the last trading session, reaching $201.68. About 2.72M shares traded or 15.84% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – WR Grace at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs cuts euro/dollar forecasts, citing Italian instability; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS; 09/03/2018 – Barney Frank on Lloyd Blankfein Exiting Goldman (Audio); 09/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s Hua Medicine plans $400 million Hong Kong IPO, led by Goldman; 29/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asset Management Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Shareholders Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Pamela Barbaglia: Goldman moves Spanish dealmaker to Madrid ahead of Brexit; 30/04/2018 – Goldman’s Solomon Sees Greed Trumping Fear in Markets (Video); 08/03/2018 – EFG INTERNATIONAL AG EFGN.S : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 9 FROM SFR 7.4

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $130.16. About 8.89M shares traded or 20.29% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 earnings per share, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03 billion for 9.10 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual earnings per share reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,554 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc has 0.44% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 7,611 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 5,552 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Ltd Llc stated it has 388,142 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement reported 72,625 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc accumulated 0.09% or 496,092 shares. City Holding has invested 0.04% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Stratos Wealth Partners stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Caprock Group Incorporated Inc holds 2,048 shares. 73,471 are owned by Axa. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc reported 137,804 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 67 shares. Shelton Cap holds 3,584 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp invested in 0.03% or 363,171 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (Prn) by 2.20M shares to 10.33M shares, valued at $11.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prospect Capital Corporation (Prn) by 500,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) debt fund loan fuels apartment tower from New Orleans developer – Nashville Business Journal” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo – Time To Be Brave – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “(AVTR), Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) – IPO Extravaganza Seen Buttressing Banks In Q2, But Soft Trading Environment Hurts – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE:GSAH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Johnson & Johnson Dropped 4% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 8,643 shares to 61,271 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWV) by 2,128 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.27 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.