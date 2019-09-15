As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder Papp L Roy & Associates Increased Its Holding; Logmein (LOGM) Market Value Declined While Indaba Capital Management LP Has Boosted by $799,131 Its Position

Papp L Roy & Associates increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Papp L Roy & Associates bought 5,736 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 109,595 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.26M, up from 103,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Indaba Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indaba Capital Management Lp bought 10,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 319,247 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.52 million, up from 308,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indaba Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $68.84. About 383,545 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,272 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap has 2.65% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,524 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Company reported 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, a California-based fund reported 6,145 shares. Magnetar Fin Ltd Liability Co holds 1,548 shares. Guinness Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 3.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 163,523 shares. Convergence Invest Prns Ltd holds 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,827 shares. 25,563 were reported by Karp Cap Mgmt. Madrona Fincl Ser Ltd Liability Company owns 0.33% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,574 shares. Covington Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 1.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The New Jersey-based Advsrs Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Synovus Corp reported 304,451 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 269,364 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Shelton Management, a California-based fund reported 32,580 shares. Gladius Capital Management LP invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Papp L Roy & Associates, which manages about $782.06 million and $637.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,380 shares to 16,684 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.