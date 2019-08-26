As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Regent Investment Management Trimmed Its Stake; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut Holding by $2.92 Million as Shares Rose

Regent Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc sold 2,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 50,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, down from 53,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71 million shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) by 59.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 9,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 6,715 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 16,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $8.99 during the last trading session, reaching $376.89. About 1.39 million shares traded or 18.86% up from the average. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 18/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s THAAD missile system receives $200 million in Department of Defense funds; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED CEO SEES INCREASED DEFENSE SPENDING AROUND THE WORLD; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 03/04/2018 – Supersonic Jet With Less Noise? Lockheed Wins NASA Award to Try; 30/05/2018 – Turkey, U.S. reach deal on plan for withdrawal of YPG militia from Syria’s Manbij; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin expects to be ‘on every mission to Mars,’ CEO says

Regent Investment Management Llc, which manages about $294.77M and $300.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Grp Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,575 shares to 11,414 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.97 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 18.92 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.