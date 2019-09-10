As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Whitnell & Co Has Decreased Position; Leidos Holdings (LDOS) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding by $989,440

Whitnell & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitnell & Co sold 2,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 26,452 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70M, down from 29,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitnell & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 15,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 258,480 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57M, down from 273,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Leidos Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 1.64M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250 Million Task Orders; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $250M TASK ORDERS 5 YR CONTRACT FROM NGA; 21/05/2018 – Leidos Executive Honored with Leadership Award by Women in Technology; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Health Rev $425M; 07/05/2018 – National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Awards Leidos $250M Task Orders; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 07/05/2018 – LEIDOS – TASK ORDERS WILL BE EXECUTED OVER NEXT FIVE AND A HALF YEARS AT TOTAL CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations

Analysts await Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 4.39% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.14 per share. LDOS’s profit will be $170.62M for 17.84 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by Leidos Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Leidos secures $46.5M follow-on contract to support nuclear detection office – Washington Business Journal” on August 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Leidos Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:LDOS) Return On Capital Employed Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Leidos lands $160M in Army communications software work – Washington Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Be Disappointed With Their 98% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Term Bond Index Fund (BIV) by 12,451 shares to 20,669 shares, valued at $1.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Company invested in 67,820 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.05% or 59,611 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). 19,243 were reported by Meeder Asset Mgmt. Massachusetts Svcs Ma reported 1.57 million shares stake. Vanguard Gru stated it has 13.81 million shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability reported 0.04% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.01% or 1,209 shares. Veritable Lp has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 2,420 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Guggenheim Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 40,977 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 2 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Associates Inc owns 172,880 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,300 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.87 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Whitnell & Co, which manages about $1.15 billion and $259.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) by 21,170 shares to 258,544 shares, valued at $4.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 19,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).