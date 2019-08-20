As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Holder Grace & White Trimmed Holding by $333,600; Lazard LTD (LAZ) Market Valuation Rose While Southeastern Asset Management Lifted Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lazard Ltd (LAZ) by 39.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.28% . The hedge fund held 5.77M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208.39M, up from 4.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lazard Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $34.01. About 413,858 shares traded. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has declined 26.27% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LAZ News: 02/05/2018 – Lazard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS HOLDING CO – CENTERVIEW PARTNERS LLC AND LAZARD FRÈRES & CO. LLC ARE ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO EXPRESS SCRIPTS; 26/04/2018 – Lazard 1Q Rev $754.7M; 11/04/2018 – LAZARD LTD – THOMPSON IS FORMER CHAIRMAN & CEO OF PERKINS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC; 21/03/2018 – Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution; 26/04/2018 – LAZARD – “STARTING THIS QTR, NO LONGER BREAKING OUT RESTRUCTURING REVENUE WITHIN FINANCIAL ADVISORY SEGMENT” – CFO ON CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Mozambique state gas company hires Lazard to raise $2 bln- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – BENI STABILI BOARD TO APPOINT LAZARD AS FINL ADVISOR; 06/03/2018 – REG-Lazard World Trust Fund Net Asset Value(s); 19/04/2018 – Congo Republic debt restructuring will not affect bondholders – PM

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.6. About 5.82 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.33 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

