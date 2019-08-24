As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Johnson Financial Group Upped Holding; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stake Maintained by Country Club Trust Company

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 70.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 6,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 16,372 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, up from 9,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $165.86. About 534,916 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ. OPER MARGIN +15.3%; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 14/05/2018 – Wellness Corporate Solutions Launches Upgraded Employee Wellness Portal; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Interpace Diagnostics Announces Expansion of LabCorp National Agreement; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Covance Food Solutions to Eurofins for $670 Million; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – BACKLOG AT END OF QUARTER WAS $9.17 BLN FOR COVANCE DRUG DEVELOPMENT; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 61,957 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 56,496 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.21M shares traded or 99.27% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 19/05/2018 – NFL star JJ Watt offers to pay for the funerals of Sante Fe High School shooting victims; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 1,946 shares to 70,966 shares, valued at $11.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 23,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,875 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

More notable recent Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Laboratory of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 62% – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s (NYSE:LH) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You’ll Want to Know About LabCorp’s Q2 Earnings Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Laboratory Corporation of America Holdingsâ€™s (NYSE:LH) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mngmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 69,584 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 25,580 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,465 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Allied Advisory Ser stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). First Manhattan has 0.02% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 18,572 shares. Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 23,053 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Cypress Management Lc has 4,335 shares. Montgomery Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 9,410 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 129,769 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,660 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 417,095 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.19% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Barclays Public stated it has 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 7,827 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘It’s A Huge Thing’: Avicanna Receives Unique Canadian Cannabinoid Research License – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 2,503 shares to 13,616 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 15,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,681 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS).