As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Hgk Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Klingenstein Fields & Co Stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Has Lifted by $1.70 Million as Share Value Rose

Hgk Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc sold 11,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 62,366 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 74,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 7.58M shares traded or 2.05% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 14.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 15,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 120,420 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 105,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $130.68. About 3.66M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to FIS’ senior unsecured note issuance; 15/05/2018 – Minor League Baseball and FIS Extend Strategic Relationship, Enhance Fan Experience Through Advanced Payments Solutions and Emerging Technology; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 09/04/2018 – FIS Named `Category Leader’ by Chartis for Hedge Fund Risk Management Technology and Data Integrity and Control; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.04-EPS $3.39; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National 1Q Rev $2.1B; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $544,142 activity.

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 250,204 shares to 542,426 shares, valued at $75.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 127,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,867 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73 billion and $331.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,230 shares to 130,648 shares, valued at $7.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brand (NYSE:STZ) by 4,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International I (NYSE:RPM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

