As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Hamel Associates Increased Its Position by $474,685; Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Position Has Raised by Hanseatic Management Services Inc

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 3,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 70,221 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.82 million, up from 66,806 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J INCREASED SALES & REAFFIRMS EPS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 13,432 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $87.39. About 993,718 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 8,325 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $756,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,952 shares, and cut its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).

