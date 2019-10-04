As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Salem Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake; Kepos Capital LP Has Upped Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position

Salem Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 52,946 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.37 million, down from 57,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $131.19. About 5.76M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 24/05/2018 – Drug Overview 2018: lnvega Sustenna/lnvega Trinza (Paliperidone Palmitate; Johnson & Johnson) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 17.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 5,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 35,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.31M, up from 29,668 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $147. About 3.54 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $135; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce quarterly revenue rises 25.4 pct; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EUROPEANS WITH GDPR ‘FLIPPED THE COIN’ ON DATA; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Rev $3.22B-$3.23B; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Salesforce Completes Acquisition Of MuleSoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 72,405 shares to 146,966 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.