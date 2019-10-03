As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Caprock Group Decreased Its Position; Kennedy Capital Management Cut Plantronics (PLT) Position as Shares Declined

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 4,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 33,531 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67 million, down from 37,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $131.52. About 3.24 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson expected to post earnings of $2.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 05/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Institute Adds Innovative Analytics-Based Learning Platform to Help Surgeons Improve Technical Skills and Clinical Outcomes Across a Range of Specialties; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID CO IS DIRECTING ADDITIONAL PEOPLE, EQUIPMENT TO CLEAR BACKLOGS ACROSS ITS NETWORK; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is betting on vision care and expanding beyond contacts; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc (PLT) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 206,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 236,241 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.75 million, down from 442,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.47. About 141,616 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Rev $205M-$215M; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q Adj EPS 66c-Adj EPS 78c; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Endo (ENDP), J&J (NYSE: JNJ), Others Look to Participate in Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy to Settle Opioid Litigation – WSJ – StreetInsider.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson discloses positive Invokana development – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36B for 16.44 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt Goodson holds 0.31% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,993 shares. Parkside Bankshares And accumulated 18,632 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moon Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4,837 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory holds 0.82% or 3.69M shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp reported 3,200 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 766,913 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Heritage Wealth holds 33,014 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waverton Mgmt Limited has 17,434 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Lau Assocs Ltd Liability accumulated 61,950 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Inc Ma holds 16,254 shares. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,987 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has 0.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 23.77M shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust owns 94,884 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $511.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 639 shares to 4,143 shares, valued at $7.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation Class A (NYSE:MNR) by 1.10 million shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $24.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 76,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX).

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Meet Poly: Plantronics + Polycom Relaunches to Focus on Driving the Power of Many – GlobeNewswire” on March 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “McDonald’s Is Testing a Plant-Based Burger. It’s Going to Fail. – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plantronics Aims to Upgrade Huddle Rooms to Business Class with Polycom Studio – GlobeNewswire” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics Announces Closure of Polycom FCPA Investigation – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 26, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 103,184 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated holds 101 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 206,320 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc Inc owns 3.26 million shares. 1.15M were accumulated by State Street. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 1.04 million shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt stated it has 19,467 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Primecap Com Ca has 4.49M shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% or 69,714 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 76,106 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 589 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Macquarie Group Inc reported 705,420 shares. Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.94 million for 8.13 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.