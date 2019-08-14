As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Lifted by $604,372 Its Position; Kazazian Asset Management Position in Nustar Energy LP (NS) Decreased by $466,102

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92 million, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on May 31; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NS) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 17,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $552,000, down from 38,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nustar Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 392,806 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has risen 16.65% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Net $126.1M; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 19/04/2018 – DJ NuStar Energy LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NS); 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold NS shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 65.55 million shares or 3.27% more from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Research owns 238,495 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated reported 17,774 shares. Ameritas Inv, Nebraska-based fund reported 15,800 shares. The Georgia-based Synovus Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 51,158 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.15% stake. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 0.2% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) for 31,000 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,644 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.09% or 302,885 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp owns 33,838 shares. The Michigan-based Telemus Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). 1,133 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 78,850 shares.

More notable recent NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NuStar Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Permian Basin growth fuels higher profit for NuStar Energy in second quarter – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 07, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “NuStar raising $500M to pay down other debt – San Antonio Business Journal” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Enterprise Products Partners vs. NuStar Energy – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mizuho Securities Starts NuStar Energy LP (NS) at Neutral – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 7,202 shares to 12,702 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $366.00M and $92.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4,772 shares to 66,028 shares, valued at $4.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cedar Fair LP (NYSE:FUN) by 59,307 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,108 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.