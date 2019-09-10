As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Holder Sunbelt Securities Decreased Holding by $686,104; Jolley Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $128.72. About 3.54M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.26. About 6.91M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.04B for 16.64 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Allstate Corp has invested 0.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Edmp Inc holds 44,629 shares. Piershale Gru reported 0.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accredited Invsts accumulated 5,589 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cs Mckee LP has invested 2.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Checchi Capital Advisers Llc stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Macroview Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.21% or 1,586 shares. 40,365 were reported by Orleans Mngmt La. Endurance Wealth holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 144,497 shares. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Willis Counsel has invested 2.75% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blackrock invested in 309.36 million shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd accumulated 628,007 shares or 0.7% of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc stated it has 192,863 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.