As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $846,788; Johnston Asset Management Increased Its Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) Holding

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 6,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 364,706 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.98 million, down from 370,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.2. About 4.22 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Dr Pepper Snapple, Exits J&J; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 22/03/2018 – NJ Biz: EXCLUSIVE: J&J in talks to build incubator in new innovation hub; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) by 20.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 6,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.22% . The institutional investor held 37,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 30,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.68. About 319,989 shares traded. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has risen 21.75% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING; 12/04/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Subsidiary Greenwich Biosciences to Present Data on Epidiolex® (cannabidiol oral solution) at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS TO RESUME TRADING AT 1:15 P.M; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMA WINS BACKING OF FDA ADVISERS FOR CANNABIS DRUG; 12/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; GW Pharmaceuticals, Infosys and ArcelorMittal Trade Actively; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 17/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 GW Pharma’s cannabis-based drug appears poised for a groundbreaking FDA approval as internal review offers a clear thumbs up $GWPH; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS AND U.S. SUBSIDIARY GREENWICH BIOSCIENCES ANNOUNCES THE UNANIMOUS POSITIVE RESULT OF FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING FOR FIRST PLANT-BASED PHARMACEUTICAL CANNABIDIOL TREATMENT; 06/04/2018 – lsodiol International Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Supply 99.5%+ Pharma-Grade Cannabidiol to Agrima Botanicals

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $14.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 6,150 shares to 173,873 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust Etf (SPY) by 4,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willow Creek Wealth owns 4,330 shares. Addenda Cap Inc accumulated 42,092 shares. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Ca stated it has 46,623 shares or 2.73% of all its holdings. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cardinal Capital Management holds 4.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 101,153 shares. Moreover, Founders Fin Secs Limited Liability Company has 0.35% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stewart Patten Ltd Liability Corp owns 197,970 shares. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability owns 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 370 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 918,732 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Acropolis Investment Management Ltd holds 0.42% or 18,987 shares. Independent Franchise Partners Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 7.82M shares or 12.33% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 19.06M shares. Rosenbaum Jay D reported 2.48% stake. Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Company reported 1.47% stake. Michigan-based Aspen Invest has invested 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 704 shares to 14,747 shares, valued at $17.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 756,482 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.