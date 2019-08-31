As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Farmers Trust Co Cut by $926,991 Its Holding; Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Holder Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Has Increased Position by $5.14 Million as Stock Declined

Farmers Trust Co decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers Trust Co sold 6,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 68,815 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62 million, down from 75,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) by 48.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc bought 72,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.43% . The institutional investor held 221,935 shares of the recreational products and toys company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.84M, up from 149,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Johnson Outdoors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $569.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $56. About 18,820 shares traded. Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) has declined 17.19% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JOUT News: 13/04/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 Johnson Outdoors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Johnson Outdoors 2Q EPS $2.15; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MongoDB, Johnson Outdoors, Bassett Furniture Industries, ESCO Technologies, Firs; 09/05/2018 – Tredje Ap-Fonden Exits Position in Johnson Outdoors; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Opiant Pharmaceuticals, American Railcar Industries, Omega Flex, Johnson Outdoors,; 09/05/2018 – Tredje AP-Fonden Adds Aptiv, Exits Johnson Outdoors: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Johnson Outdoors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JOUT); 04/05/2018 – JOHNSON OUTDOORS 2Q EPS $2.15, EST. $1.47 (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com owns 3.39M shares or 1.62% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Co invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bankshares Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd reported 6.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Webster National Bank N A holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 71,335 shares. Stelac Advisory Serv Ltd Company holds 0.17% or 2,753 shares. United Fire Gru Incorporated invested in 1.98% or 38,000 shares. 2,333 were accumulated by Gould Asset Management Limited Co Ca. The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability has invested 2.45% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Stevens Cap LP accumulated 44,627 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Addison reported 4.89% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Benin Mngmt Corp invested in 0.53% or 8,822 shares. Schnieders Capital Management Limited Company has 3.46% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Company Nj reported 83,633 shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners has 27,516 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. Deltec Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,425 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Farmers Trust Co, which manages about $352.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,909 shares to 33,192 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,929 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

