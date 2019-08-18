As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $1.08 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Decreased Position as Market Value Declined

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 2,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 178,355 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.93M, down from 180,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 7,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 69,349 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69 million, down from 77,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Corret); 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha" on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Much Did Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 01, 2019, Fool.com published: "Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool" on July 22, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 6,517 shares to 59,080 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO) by 27,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 594,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Lilly's Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J's Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga" on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool" published on July 22, 2019.

Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $934.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 43,982 shares to 271,949 shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 1.38M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.