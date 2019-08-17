As Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trimmed by $653,300 Its Position; As Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) Stock Value Declined, North Star Investment Management Boosted Holding

North Star Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Farmer Bros Co Com (FARM) by 45.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp bought 42,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% . The institutional investor held 135,150 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 93,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Farmer Bros Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $13.31. About 64,583 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 42.41% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FARM News: 12/03/2018 – Farmer Bros. Co. Publishes New Investor Presentation and Fact Sheet on Northlake, Texas Coffee Processing Facility; 28/03/2018 – Farmer Bros Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – FARMER BROTHERS HOLDER LEVIN CAPITAL MAY SEEK TALKS; 09/04/2018 – JEANNE FARMER GROSSMAN REPORTS 9.25 PCT STAKE IN FARMER BROS. CO AS OF APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Farmer Bros Short-Interest Ratio Rises 116% to 16 Days; 09/04/2018 – Changes Made to Farmer Trusts Related to Resignations of Co-Trustees; 08/05/2018 – Farmer Bros 3Q Loss/Shr 24c; 24/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Jack Henry & Associates, The Providence Service, Farmer Brothers, comScore, Pref; 21/04/2018 – DJ Farmer Bros Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARM); 11/05/2018 – United States Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Report 2018: Key Players are Bunn, Farmer Bros, Jab Holding Company, Nestle & Royal Cup Coffee – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 70,903 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 48,000 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Moreover, Taylor Asset Mngmt has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1,700 shares. Barr E S Co holds 264,970 shares or 3.84% of its portfolio. Independent Invsts has 4.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 83,785 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al accumulated 0.16% or 145,504 shares. Symphony Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,434 shares. Stonehearth Capital Management Lc holds 0.3% or 2,815 shares. Bouchey Fincl Group Limited reported 0.16% stake. 100,337 were reported by Reilly Ltd Llc. Nordea Invest Management Ab invested in 8.71M shares or 2.54% of the stock. Moreover, Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,719 shares. Optimum Inv reported 12,756 shares. Lederer & Associates Counsel Ca holds 2.57% or 19,760 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4.89 million shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 4,600 shares to 12,190 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecology & Env Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:EEI) by 104,566 shares to 12,675 shares, valued at $139,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lee Enterprises Inc Com (NYSE:LEE) by 381,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 767,436 shares, and cut its stake in Build A Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW).