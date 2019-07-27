As Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Holder Janney Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.22 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shares Rose While Winfield Associates Trimmed Stake by $982,560

Winfield Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc sold 552 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.58M, down from 7,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represented by Agent Alan Morell of CMP; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Amazon to increase price of annual Prime membership May 11:; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 05/03/2018 – Finance Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 22/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model.(Shipping); 16/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: The Berkshire Hathaway/Amazon/JPMorgan Chase health care joint venture is struggling to find a CEO; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 8,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 245,287 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.29 million, down from 254,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.73. About 4.71M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NET EARNINGS INCLUDED AFTER-TAX INTANGIBLE AMORTIZATION EXPENSE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BLN; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark invested in 7,501 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Front Barnett Assoc Ltd Co holds 10,225 shares or 2.93% of its portfolio. Atwood And Palmer invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 47,500 shares. Moreover, Decatur Mgmt has 4.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fort Point Cap Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,066 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd stated it has 1.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bamco Inc holds 0.34% or 45,471 shares in its portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway owns 483,300 shares. Pitcairn holds 1.4% or 7,233 shares. Iberiabank stated it has 1.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Shoker Investment Counsel has 0.54% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Navellier Associates stated it has 3,660 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 1.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Winfield Associates Inc, which manages about $142.95M and $187.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (VTI) by 3,511 shares to 27,890 shares, valued at $4.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 6,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,718 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Short Trea Bdfd (SHV).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Value Stocks: A “Once-in-a-Decade” Buying Opportunity? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon hits a regulatory snag with Deliveroo – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, FB – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Boeing, Tesla Tumble on More Worries – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Toys R Us: Don’t Call It a Comeback – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fundsmith Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rowland And Inv Counsel Adv owns 72,349 shares. Tanaka Cap Inc has 0.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wendell David Assocs Inc holds 118,220 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability Corp owns 3,697 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability stated it has 5,837 shares. Moreover, James Inv Research Inc has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 422 shares. Wallace Capital Management stated it has 2.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Element Capital holds 0.04% or 9,792 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Ltd Com, Tennessee-based fund reported 78,438 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0.69% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership reported 0.79% stake. Armstrong Henry H stated it has 10.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). F&V Cap Lc holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,017 shares. Moreover, Badgley Phelps And Bell Incorporated has 1.43% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Next courtroom battle for Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “J&J’s ponesimod successful in late-stage MS study – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.