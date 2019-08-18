As Johnson Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Janney Capital Management Cut by $1.22 Million Its Holding; Guinness Asset Management LTD Stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) Has Increased by $2.54 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton Co (HAL) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd bought 87,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 378,386 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, up from 290,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 14.36 million shares traded or 0.68% up from the average. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON EXPECTS STRENGTHENING ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT 2Q GROWTH IN COMPLETIONS AND PRODUCTION BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Wrote Down All of Remaining Investment in Venezuela During 1Q; 27/05/2018 – Saudi Aramco Awards Halliburton Contract for Unconventional Resources Project; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Halliburton at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q North American Rev $3.52B

Janney Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson Johnson (JNJ) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Janney Capital Management Llc sold 8,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 245,287 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.29M, down from 254,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Janney Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J – IN MEDICAL DEVICES BUSINESSES, “HAVE AREAS OF LEADERSHIP AND CONTINUE TO MAKE INVESTMENTS AND PORTFOLIO CHOICES TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE”; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING

Janney Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.30 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc Spon Adr (NYSE:BP) by 13,639 shares to 453,060 shares, valued at $19.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).