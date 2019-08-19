As Johnson & Johnso (JNJ) Shares Declined, Shareholder Bb&T Has Decreased by $6.38 Million Its Holding; Johnson Investment Counsel Decreased Its Holding in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $498,094 as Share Value Declined

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnso (JNJ) by 9.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 45,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 433,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.57M, down from 479,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnso for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $132.25. About 1.61M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 313,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.92M, down from 322,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.91% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 13.88M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 16/03/2018 – FEYE: FireEye in focus as Cisco, Symantec watch turnaround [MORE; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – GERRI ELLIOTT HAS BEEN NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.53 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zebra (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10,572 shares to 17,834 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P (IJT) by 29,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,513 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P (IJS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Growth Index (IWO) by 1,575 shares to 20,589 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Series by 2,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM).