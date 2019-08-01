As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Declined, Hollow Brook Wealth Management Upped Its Position; Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holding by $1.36 Million; Market Value Declined

Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc bought 4,348 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 42,346 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.92M, up from 37,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $130.22. About 7.48 million shares traded or 2.02% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.00-Adj EPS $8.20; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $869.36M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 401,243 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB)

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

