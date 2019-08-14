As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Smead Capital Management Cut by $1.13 Million Its Stake; Jd Capital Management Has Raised General Electric Co (Call) (GE) Position by $1.46 Million as Market Value Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 8,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 266,659 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.28 million, down from 274,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Transaction Was Contemplated in Guidance Provided on Jan. 23

Jd Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (Call) (GE) by 24.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jd Capital Management Llc bought 162,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 820,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 657,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jd Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 73.66 million shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF GE-GE CAPITAL; 22/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 3 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GE POWER INDIA LTD GEPO.NS – GETS CONTRACT WORTH ABOUT 2.30 BLN RUPEES FROM NTPC; 25/04/2018 – BUZZ-General Electric: Shares dropping as Moody’s outlook sours; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N – PROJECT IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 07/03/2018 – Ailing Dow giant General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” Deutsche’s analyst John Inch says; 11/04/2018 – FLYNAS SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH CFM INTERNATIONAL FOR LEAP-1A ENGINES; 24/05/2018 – CNBC: GE doesn’t plan to cut dividend again; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.68 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought 10,000 shares worth $97,500. 331,684 shares valued at $3.00M were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12.