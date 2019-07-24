As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Prospector Partners Cut Stake by $494,840; Jana Partners Has Increased Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stake by $91.17 Million

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42 million, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $94.43. About 1.36M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer; 21/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS INCREASING TO A RANGE OF $4.25 – $4.45 PER DILUTED SHARE; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 05/04/2018 – CTA Promotes Karen Chupka to EVP, Tiffany Moore to SVP; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Dividend By 10% — MarketWatch; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – NET INVENTORIES AT APRIL 30, 2018 WERE 5% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR, WITH 2% OF THE INCREASE RESULTING FROM CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.50-EPS $4.70

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 3,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,941 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.10M, down from 61,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $129.78. About 5.20M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43B and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 16,100 shares to 110,100 shares, valued at $8.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 4,736 shares. Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 2.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shine Inv Advisory holds 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,835 shares. 6.45M were accumulated by Lsv Asset Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.01M shares. South Dakota Council invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Institute For Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 1.56 million shares. Tirschwell Loewy owns 192,085 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Ghp Invest has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Altfest L J & Co invested in 36,427 shares. 6.33 million were reported by Amer Century. Rodgers Brothers holds 2.33% or 58,519 shares. Blue Chip Ptnrs reported 86,701 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Com stated it has 61,724 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

