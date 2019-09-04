As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Country Club Trust Company Has Lowered Holding by $7.95 Million; J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) Stock Price Rose While Garrison Financial Has Trimmed Stake

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 57,161 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 62,789 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 119,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.12. About 569,645 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 –

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 9,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 15,561 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 24,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in J.B. Hunt Transport Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 57,656 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Integrated Capacity Solutions Rev $296.1M; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Revenue Tops Estimates — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Rev $1.07B; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net $118.1M; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Net Capital Expenditures About $179M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Front Barnett Limited Com accumulated 0.23% or 10,324 shares. Moreover, Kwmg Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 35,002 were accumulated by Maryland. Atlas Browninc has 30,726 shares for 3.04% of their portfolio. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls owns 6,353 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Green Valley Limited Liability reported 632,474 shares stake. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.34% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 36,671 shares. Davis R M has 1.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 331,807 shares. Primecap Mngmt Co Ca holds 4,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sage Fincl invested in 0.03% or 1,598 shares. Mai Cap Management stated it has 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Lp holds 0.47% or 16,610 shares in its portfolio. Gfs Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 1.46% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Shell Asset Mgmt has 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Loeb Ptnrs Corp invested in 475 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.14 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 78,916 shares to 360,014 shares, valued at $23.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 18,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,360 shares to 23,260 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX).

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.62 million for 18.96 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% stake. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Retirement Of Alabama has 40,507 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0% or 43 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited holds 0% or 16,349 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 5,776 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Huntington Comml Bank owns 175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Westfield Ltd Partnership owns 0.63% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 812,178 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 67,114 shares. Secor LP reported 6,341 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Sei Invests owns 2,824 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gideon Advsrs reported 2,509 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Amer Century owns 1.45M shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio.

