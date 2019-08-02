As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Holder Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Has Raised Stake; International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Holder Bank Of America Raised Holding

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co bought 3,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 186,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.02 million, up from 183,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $129.9. About 1.09 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 2,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 271,800 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.35 million, up from 269,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $146.97. About 1.54M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Mainframe computers should help IBM extend the growth streak; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 17/04/2018 – IBM Earnings: There Are a Lot of Moving Parts Here — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach Annual Financial Report; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 24/05/2018 – SBERBANK, IBM SIGN AGREEMENT ON WATSON FOR ONCOLOGY

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 123,755 shares to 13,929 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 154,606 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,741 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 2 Safest Dividend Stocks on the Planet – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson’s Stock May Be Too Cheap In A Low Interest Rate World – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 230,587 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Bridges Investment Mgmt invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Independent Investors has 4.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.09M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. At State Bank has invested 0.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd has invested 6.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Com reported 0.75% stake. Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 161,466 shares. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Corp has 1.78% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Finemark Bancorp & accumulated 75,998 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 40,978 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Maverick Capital accumulated 0.11% or 60,020 shares. Lucas Capital Mgmt accumulated 38,995 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 6.6% or 5.12 million shares. Scott & Selber holds 4,899 shares.

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV) by 932,887 shares to 2.63M shares, valued at $235.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EXI) by 11,242 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,265 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,640 were reported by Trillium Asset Management Ltd Co. Arizona State Retirement Systems has 183,244 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 4.8% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 17,805 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Limited Liability Com reported 0.23% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Rhode Island-based Coastline Com has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Pension Service reported 0.49% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Franklin Street Advisors Nc holds 0.27% or 13,775 shares. Shelter Mutual Insur owns 2.47% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 59,500 shares. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 0.11% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 7,233 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Tortoise Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Weik Cap Mngmt owns 2,355 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Boys Arnold has 0.63% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 30,005 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 25,695 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy reported 7,956 shares.