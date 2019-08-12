As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $720,020; Insight 2811 Position in Morgan Stanley (MS) Boosted as Market Value Declined

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 100.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 7,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 15,961 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $674,000, up from 7,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 11.01 million shares traded or 14.93% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 16/04/2018 – Chicago RE: Morgan Stanley moving second office to Willis Tower; 29/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Broker in Firestorm — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Holds 24.53% Stake in Morgan Stanley; 15/05/2018 – There is also potential value for media companies, “including sports team and rights owners,” Morgan Stanley said; 21/03/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC SRPT.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $64; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 6.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 27/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley reveals 35% gap between male, female pay; 15/05/2018 – Regionally-focused Boyd Gaming and Penn National “are likely the biggest beneficiaries,” Morgan Stanley said Tuesday; 27/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Global Rate Forecasts as of April 27 (Table)

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 270,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79M, down from 275,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $348.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.68 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 21/05/2018 – Globus Medical Announces Appointment of Orthopedic Trauma Division’s Vice President of Sales; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 2 Safest Dividend Stocks on the Planet – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

