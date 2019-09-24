As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Declined, Holder Karp Capital Management Increased Holding; Insight 2811 Has Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Market Value Rose

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 215.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 17,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 25,563 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.56M, up from 8,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $131.58. About 220,902 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Insight 2811 Inc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc sold 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 2,451 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $280,000, down from 7,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $309.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $123.49. About 365,628 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS WITH P&G INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE FOR CONSUMER BUSINESS – CNBC, CITING; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 18/04/2018 – Pantene and Priyanka Chopra Team Up to Encourage Others to #GoGentle in a Harsh World; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though far apart on price; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Strum And Towne holds 3.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 38,224 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,669 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt has 5.87 million shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Liberty Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.5% stake. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Llc invested in 97,207 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Forbes J M And Company Limited Liability Partnership has 2.76% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 102,519 shares. Sonata Grp Incorporated stated it has 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2,161 shares. Horizon Invests Lc has 41,693 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 5,657 shares. Continental Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.43% or 5,503 shares. Amg Comml Bank holds 0.03% or 3,477 shares in its portfolio. Economic Planning Group Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 20,457 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc owns 113,257 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $315.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWO) by 14,937 shares to 15,877 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 24.90 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 14,078 shares. Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.4% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). White Pine Cap Lc holds 0.49% or 11,869 shares in its portfolio. Washington Com reported 84,144 shares. Harbour Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 18,926 shares. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Lc holds 0.18% or 14,004 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fin Serv holds 47,046 shares. Lafleur Godfrey holds 0.73% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 26,616 shares. Barr E S And holds 30,299 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.1% or 6,131 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 192,535 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation & Tru reported 40,686 shares. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.2% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,333 shares. Colony Ltd holds 0.72% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 207,854 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corp Pa owns 2.11% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 232,892 shares.