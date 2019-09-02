As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Gemmer Asset Management Lifted by $707,371 Its Holding; Homrich & Berg Maintains Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – DEPUY SYNTHES PRODUCTS – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ASSETS OF MEDICAL ENTERPRISES DISTRIBUTION; FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/04/2018 – J&J – PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS ITS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 135.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 9,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 17,346 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,363 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $74.15. About 2.90M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 1.89 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 1.43 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 04/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Headline; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC) by 10,224 shares to 49,111 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 14,374 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,941 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. East Coast Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.59% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Advsrs Ltd Co reported 650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Provident Inv Inc holds 0.13% or 11,858 shares in its portfolio. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hanson And Doremus Inv invested in 2,146 shares. Arrowgrass Capital Prtn (Us) LP owns 19,062 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Curbstone Financial Mngmt reported 16,520 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 177,184 shares or 0% of the stock. Duff Phelps Inv Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Invesco Ltd invested in 2.86M shares or 0.07% of the stock. 19.78M were reported by National Bank Of Mellon Corporation. Moreover, Suntrust Banks Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc stated it has 3,666 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 6,455 shares.

More recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Do JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley Agree On Colgate-Palmolive’s Target Price? – Forbes” on August 08, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Does Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Investing In Individual Stocks Takes Incredible Patience, To State The Obvious – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.