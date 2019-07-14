As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Rose, Lipe & Dalton Has Raised by $347,639 Its Stake; Home Depot (HD) Shareholder Westfield Capital Management Company LP Upped Stake

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: NO GENERIC COMPETITION EXEPCTED FOR ZYTIGA IN 2018

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp bought 133,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.98 million, up from 877,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $218.23. About 4.43 million shares traded or 9.98% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 09/03/2018 – Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander has died after a shooting at a Home Depot yesterday; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – IN ACCORDANCE WITH ACCOUNTING STANDARD ADOPTION FINANCIAL INFORMATION PRIOR TO FISCAL 2018 WILL NOT BE RECAST; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Lipe & Dalton, which manages about $260.93M and $135.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 20,955 shares to 24,742 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Management stated it has 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 12,756 were accumulated by Optimum Invest Advsrs. 663,010 are held by Omers Administration. 4,850 are held by Spc Inc. Blackhill Cap Inc owns 167,076 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt invested in 2.61% or 69,911 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.2% or 1,890 shares. Convergence Inv Partners Ltd Liability Co reported 19,098 shares. 127,734 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Florida-based Harvey Capital has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rothschild Capital Lc owns 2,156 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Prio Wealth Lp invested in 1.69% or 257,362 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 5.87 million shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 605,050 shares. Cwm Llc reported 85,757 shares.

