As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Centre Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $6.34 Million; Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowered Its Stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) as Valuation Declined

Hoertkorn Richard Charles decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles sold 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,440 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 104,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.32. About 31.03M shares traded or 44.41% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts – sources via @PatrickMRucker; 24/04/2018 – Shareholders Approve Wells Fargo Executive Compensation Plan (Video); 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Settles Securities Fraud Class Action for $480 Million–Update; 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 05/04/2018 – “Wells Fargo’s substantial underperformance has created a buying opportunity,” Saul Martinez says in a note to clients; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wells Fargo nears $1 billion settlement for loan abuses; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Centre Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc sold 45,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,440 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.05 million, down from 96,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $369.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 12.79 million shares traded or 85.76% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 12/04/2018 – JNJ: INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN TYPE 2 DIABETES; 25/04/2018 – J&J GETS COURT TO THROW OUT $151 MILLION DEPUY HIP VERDICT; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.39 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Centre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $811.26 million and $384.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares to 12,980 shares, valued at $23.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

