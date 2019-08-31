As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Roof Eidam & Maycock Has Decreased Stake by $636,620; Hite Hedge Asset Management Increased Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake by $16.24 Million

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Sales Outlook; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 492,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.86M, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 144,821 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Cash Distribution and Provides an Update on First Quarter Production; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS – MINERALS BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO BE TAXED AS PARTNERSHIP FOR FEDERAL, STATE INCOME TAX PURPOSES; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 10/04/2018 – Viper Energy Partners Raises Distribution to $0.480 Vs. $0.460; 13/04/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q OPER INCOME $62.4M, EST. $61.2M; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

