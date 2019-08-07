As Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Raised Its Position; Heron Therapeutics (Call) (HRTX) Holding Has Boosted by Broadfin Capital Llc

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) by 2.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 17,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 731,095 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.20 million, up from 713,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson&Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $130.07. About 2.16M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Platinum Equity Offers to Buy LifeScan for About $2.1B; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (HRTX) by 235.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 280,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $16.1. About 326,851 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 04/04/2018 – Work Capital Announces New Partnership with the Heron Foundation; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS; 19/03/2018 – HERON: NDA FILING TARGETED FOR 2H 2018; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 19/03/2018 – HERON: HTX-011 ACHIEVED ALL PRIMARY & KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART) by 55,000 shares to 141,572 shares, valued at $7.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 164,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,698 shares, and cut its stake in Intersect Ent Inc (NASDAQ:XENT).

More notable recent Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Game-changer of a call on Heron Therapeutics? – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Shareholders Booked A 57% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “DEADLINE REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Heron Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Heron Therapeutics, Box, Beazer Homes, and Cloudera and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heron Could Be The Next Home Run In Combating The Opiodemic – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And holds 0.63% or 57,865 shares. Ifrah Serv Incorporated accumulated 0.08% or 1,470 shares. Opus Cap Llc stated it has 7,661 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il holds 0.09% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 4,950 shares. Cordasco Network owns 8,936 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Private Harbour Investment Mgmt And Counsel Lc has 3,996 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Company owns 19,786 shares. Orrstown Fincl Services has 9,350 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Hgk Asset Inc invested in 62,366 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles, California-based fund reported 10,725 shares. Karp Capital Mngmt reported 8,108 shares. Old Republic Intll stated it has 281,800 shares. Pictet State Bank Trust Ltd holds 0.2% or 3,200 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Co Ny reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Tru Investment invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36 billion and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay (NYSE:VSH) by 34,944 shares to 186,372 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus (NYSE:MMS) by 17,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 873,465 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE).