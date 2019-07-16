As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Cohen Lawrence B Trimmed Its Holding; Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by $13.63 Million as Valuation Rose

Cohen Lawrence B decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B sold 2,369 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,176 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, down from 17,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.05 million shares traded or 26.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 2.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Wealth Advisors sold 131 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,294 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446.81M, down from 4,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 5.57 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And invested in 264,970 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Inc has invested 1.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Verition Fund Mngmt accumulated 34,889 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.47% or 82,008 shares. The New York-based Adirondack Research & Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% or 279,035 shares. Somerset Trust has 32,873 shares. Parsons Ri holds 127,764 shares. 115,167 are held by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va owns 42,496 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Llc reported 48,894 shares. Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.51% or 632,474 shares. Moreover, Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.51% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 17,785 shares. Van Strum Towne invested 3.98% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Saratoga Research And Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 216,585 shares.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 8,260 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “11 Stocks To Watch For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 27.33 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Heritage Wealth Advisors, which manages about $402.51M and $608.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc Com by 1,775 shares to 2,562 shares, valued at $162.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 29,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 511,097 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “How to Invest in Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “P&G donates $529K for women’s soccer bonus – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Moves Up the Charts: Will Growth Continue? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Llc reported 0.35% stake. Foster & Motley accumulated 56,947 shares. Amer Asset Management accumulated 4,873 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.64% or 103,351 shares. Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 70,934 shares. 35,535 were reported by Alps Advsrs. 427 were accumulated by Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co. Alethea Management Ltd Liability Company holds 6,000 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited holds 168,561 shares. Ycg Limited Co has invested 2.34% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Martin & Tn holds 13,174 shares. Orrstown Financial reported 1,395 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Limited Company Oh reported 20,513 shares stake. Nottingham reported 2,535 shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.05% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 insider sales for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price. 30,000 shares were sold by Sheppard Valarie L, worth $2.93 million on Tuesday, February 5. 1.21M shares were sold by PELTZ NELSON, worth $119.77M. $2.86 million worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis.