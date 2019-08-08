As Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Fayez Sarofim & Company Boosted by $3.84 Million Its Holding; Hemenway Trust Company Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $930,945

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 17,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 97,706 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, down from 115,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Fayez Sarofim & Company increased its stake in Johnson&Johnson (JNJ) by 1.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayez Sarofim & Company bought 27,659 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2.17 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303.82 million, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Company who had been investing in Johnson&Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 02/05/2018 – J&J TO HOST CONSUMER & MEDICAL DEVICES REVIEW; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING

Fayez Sarofim & Company, which manages about $31.66 billion and $18.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonaldscorp (NYSE:MCD) by 6,226 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $405.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvieinc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 31,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Wellsfargo&Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,999 shares to 38,171 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever Plc New Adr (NYSE:UL) by 33,422 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Robeco Boston Partners Long Sh (BPIRX).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.