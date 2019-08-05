As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, West Chester Capital Advisors Lowered Holding by $381,555; Harvest Capital Strategies Holding in General Mls (GIS) Has Decreased by $510,000

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $131.07. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Discussions on Specific Future Actions Ongoing; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO APPROVES SALE OF PLANT, MACHINERY OF BHAGALPUR UNIT; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 11/04/2018 – Asbestos in Talc Products Verdict Means J&J, Imerys Owe Million; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.52 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 26,051 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Group Llc holds 6,038 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 68,088 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 40,351 were accumulated by Eagle Asset Mgmt. Clean Yield Gp holds 2.66% or 126,896 shares. Cap Incorporated Ok owns 83,001 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stellar Cap Lc stated it has 13,400 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Farmers Commercial Bank accumulated 7,118 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Gru Inc stated it has 0.87% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). 7,881 are owned by Ledyard Bank. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc holds 158,789 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth has 700 shares. Pnc Service Inc owns 1.70 million shares. Arrow Financial accumulated 11,618 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.38 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman & Assocs Inc reported 2.43% stake. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability Com holds 5,162 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. White Pine Capital Ltd Co holds 36,527 shares. Hamel Associates invested in 4.41% or 70,221 shares. Rdl has invested 2.11% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fiera Cap has invested 2.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj reported 26,000 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,441 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt reported 126,200 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 1.42% or 151,644 shares. Ohio-based Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Greenwood Gearhart reported 2.7% stake. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 49,685 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Mngmt, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 603,511 shares. Cambridge Trust Communications stated it has 282,222 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” published on July 16, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday:JNJ, SQ, ILMN, ACB – Investorplace.com” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Final briefs in Oklahoma opioid lawsuit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

