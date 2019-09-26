As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Stake in Abb LTD (ABB) by $1.76 Million

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 3,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 129,056 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.98 million, down from 132,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $128.93. About 5.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 25/05/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN BNN BLOOMBERG TV INTERVIEW; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE OASYS Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR PLUS

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (ABB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp sold 88,087 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 248,982 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, down from 337,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Abb Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.28 billion market cap company. The stock 0.03% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. It is down 17.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 18/04/2018 – MO Warn Notices: Missouri WARN Log PY 2017 – ABB Inc. – 04/18/18; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus; 06/04/2018 – ABB to Invest EUR100M in Austria Innovation Campus; 29/03/2018 – ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at AGM; 25/03/2018 – ABB CEO Aims to Double Robot Output in China Within Three Years; 03/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE – COVESTRO AG: BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS ARE COVERED IN COVESTRO ABB, BOOKS WILL CLOSE AT SHORT NOTICE THIS EVENING; 18/05/2018 – ABB Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS THE MARKET ENVIRONMENT FOR 2018 HAS BRIGHTENED; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 43,870 shares to 436,365 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 982,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Howard Wealth Ltd Llc holds 4,081 shares. Harding Loevner LP holds 800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dock Street Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beach Invest Management Ltd Liability Com has 17,600 shares for 4% of their portfolio. Forte Cap Limited Liability Adv invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Incorporated invested in 124,999 shares or 4.89% of the stock. Ckw Financial Group stated it has 995 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barrett Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 2.52% or 274,141 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tokio Marine Asset Management accumulated 0.34% or 14,052 shares. Culbertson A N owns 73,353 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va holds 1.86% or 103,159 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 4.87M shares. Meridian Inv Counsel holds 1.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 23,696 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.12 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $757.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH) by 6,375 shares to 12,381 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 11,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 360,176 shares, and has risen its stake in Exchange Traded Concepts Tr.