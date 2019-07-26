As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Rose, Bryn Mawr Trust Company Trimmed Its Stake by $1.53 Million; Groesbeck Investment Management Increased Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) Stake by $932,400

Bryn Mawr Trust Company decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bryn Mawr Trust Company sold 11,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 288,892 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.39M, down from 299,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Company who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $130.65. About 1.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Dividend and Growth Adds AT&T, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com (LYB) by 106.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 11,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Sh Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $85.91. About 510,253 shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY ATTEMPTING TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell 1Q EPS $3.11; 24/05/2018 – BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT REITERATED ITS INTENTION OF MAINTAINING PRESENCE IN PETROCHEMICAL SECTOR – FILING; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Supports Elementary School in Region Recovering from Hurricane Devastation; 26/03/2018 – ALL LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY UNITS RESTARTED AFTER SUNDAY STEAM OUTAGE; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquiring A. Schulman for a Total Consideration of $2.25B; 08/05/2018 – LYB: GLOBAL POLYETHYLENE MARKET IS TIGHTENING FURTHER; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Financial Services Corporation has 291 shares. Weiss Multi reported 31,000 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 381,100 shares. Zwj Invest Counsel has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 184 are held by Valley National Advisers. Woodmont Counsel Lc has 19,873 shares. Capital Innovations has invested 1.85% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 5,500 are held by Summit Grp Inc Llc. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 61,323 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Tru Fund stated it has 6,051 shares. Loomis Sayles Communications Lp has 0.1% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Shamrock Asset Lc has invested 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 4,420 are held by Stratos Wealth Ptnrs. Torray Lc has 24,676 shares. Wills Fincl has invested 1.81% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB).

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp, which manages about $250.00 million and $131.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Tools Corp Com Com (NYSE:SNA) by 10,199 shares to 12,773 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Bryn Mawr Trust Company, which manages about $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (SCZ) by 10,386 shares to 372,145 shares, valued at $21.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWN) by 5,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,220 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan (NYSE:JPM).

