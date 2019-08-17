As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Declined, Interocean Capital Lowered Its Holding by $998,993; Great West Life Assurance Company Increases Holding in Telus (TU)

Great West Life Assurance Company increased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great West Life Assurance Company bought 106,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.89% . The institutional investor held 6.56M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.92M, up from 6.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great West Life Assurance Company who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 359,612 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has declined 1.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500.

Interocean Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc sold 7,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 226,283 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.63 million, down from 233,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 5.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons

Great West Life Assurance Company, which manages about $37.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 19,228 shares to 311,206 shares, valued at $14.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,199 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.