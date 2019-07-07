As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Rose, Montecito Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Holding by $481,635; Granite Construction (GVA) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Upped Its Holding by $4.73 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Granite Construction (GVA) by 26.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 110,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,725 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.38 million, up from 408,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Granite Construction for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.05. About 315,673 shares traded. Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) has declined 26.32% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GVA News: 16/04/2018 – Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO 2018 EPS; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP-INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST ANY PROPOSALS PRESENTED TO LAYNE CHRISTENSEN CO STOCKHOLDERS FOR APPROVAL AT UPCOMING SPECIAL MEETING; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Krzeminski Will Continue in Her Role as CFO Until Her Successor Is Appointed; 30/04/2018 – Granite Construction 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 30/04/2018 – GRANITE CONSTRUCTION 1Q REV. $563.4M, EST. $525.9M; 15/05/2018 – Layne Christensen Announces Date Of Special Meeting For Stockholders To Approve Merger With Granite Construction; 03/04/2018 – GRANITE BUYS LIQUIFORCE; 23/04/2018 – Granite Construction: Laurel Krzeminski to Retire as CFO in 2nd Half of 2018; 20/03/2018 – CETUS CAPITAL lll LP SAYS BELIEVES PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH GRANITE CONSTRUCTION UNDERVALUES LAYNE CHRISTENSEN

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 3,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 30,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.71 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 16/03/2018 – J&J GETS OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY FOR LIFESCAN OF ABOUT $2.1B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets $2.1 Billion Offer for Blood Glucose Monitoring Business; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08 billion and $552.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 45,595 shares to 129,922 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Coca (NYSE:KO) by 10,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,006 shares, and cut its stake in Xerox Corp.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Montecito Bank & Trust, which manages about $327.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Short (VCSH) by 16,571 shares to 34,159 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,202 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB).