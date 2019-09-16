As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Decreased Stake by $613,268; Globant S A (GLOB) Shareholder Mirae Asset Global Investments Has Cut Its Stake by $459,853

Mirae Asset Global Investments decreased its stake in Globant S A (GLOB) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments sold 4,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.83% . The institutional investor held 64,416 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.51M, down from 68,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Globant S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 204,465 shares traded. Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has risen 92.48% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.48% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOB News: 04/04/2018 – $GLOB management has sold or transferred $80m in shares since IPO. Structuring of trusts by $GLOB management potentially makes it more difficult to track insider selling; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 04/04/2018 – $WPP, $GLOB largest investor, investigation into its CEO Martin Sorrell ($GLOB Advisory Board member) for misuse of company assets and allegations of improper behavior could potentially lead to a major overhang on $GLOB share price; 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.58, REV VIEW $504.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA – QTRLY NON-IFRS ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WAS $0.38 PER SHARE; 04/04/2018 – Spruce Pt is pleased to release a Strong Sell report on Globant S.A., $GLOB 40%-50% downside; 10/05/2018 – GLOBANT SA GLOB.LU SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.56 TO $1.64; 09/05/2018 – Globant Launches Its Cybersecurity Studio To Formalize its Offerings; 04/04/2018 – $GLOB is reluctant to discuss, and appears to overstate, its decelerating organic growth

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 4,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 365,437 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.90M, down from 369,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $130.78. About 4.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 18/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson/biosimilars: immune to reason; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.35 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s How Rising Litigation Charges Are Impacting Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings – Forbes” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson’s Definitive Tests (Part 1) – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Will It Cost Johnson & Johnson To Settle Most of Its Lawsuits? – Forbes” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 32.43% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.37 per share. GLOB’s profit will be $17.94M for 44.34 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Globant S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boasting A 14% Return On Equity, Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.