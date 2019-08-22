As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Declined, Arbor Investment Advisors Boosted by $333,600 Its Holding; Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS) Market Valuation Were Volatile While Northern Trust Cut Stake by $474,606

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 6.57M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Required to Pay Damages of $80 Million in Lawsuit Involving Baby Powder; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESTIMATES THAT ABOUT 70% OF CUMULATIVE PRE-TAX COSTS RELATING TO GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL RESULT IN CASH OUTLAYS – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I (BRSS) by 4.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Trust Corp sold 13,959 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 269,228 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.27 million, down from 283,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Trust Corp who had been investing in Global Brass & Coppr Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 248,758 shares traded or 29.01% up from the average. Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BRSS News: 11/05/2018 – Global Brass Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GLOBAL BRASS AND COPPER INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/04/2018 Global Brass Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Global Brass And Copper To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper Backs View of 2018 Shipment Volumes 570M Pounds to 610M Pounds; 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Brass and Copper Holdings I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRSS); 24/05/2018 – GLOBAL BRASS & COPPER TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Global Brass & Copper 1Q EPS 71c

Northern Trust Corp, which manages about $404.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nutanix Inc by 30,900 shares to 606,437 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 87,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 821,823 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BRSS shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.49 million shares or 0.49% more from 20.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 107,173 shares. Sg Americas Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,723 shares. Perritt Capital reported 83,629 shares. Hillcrest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1.18% or 213,836 shares. Qs Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 89,298 shares. 197,821 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Mutual Of America Cap Management holds 0% or 2,300 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 21,087 shares. Indexiq Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% stake. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0% or 40,500 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) for 10,615 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS). Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BRSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested in 1.75% or 29,382 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver holds 1.85% or 369,849 shares in its portfolio. Sadoff Invest Limited Com accumulated 0.1% or 8,423 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.02% or 1.22 million shares. Rockland Tru reported 2.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hl Fincl Ltd reported 3.52% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bangor Commercial Bank reported 23,121 shares. Fca Corporation Tx reported 18,402 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Amica Mutual Insurance Com reported 1.7% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lincluden Mngmt Ltd invested in 49,374 shares. Shoker Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 17,886 shares. Tcw Group reported 29,430 shares. Geller Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.4% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ironwood Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4,441 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.