As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, Lipe & Dalton Lifted Holding by $347,639; Gemmer Asset Management Lifted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97 million shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN SAYS PLANNED START OF PHASE 1B/2 STUDY FOR MULTIPLE MYELOMA IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA ORDERED TO PAY $37 MLN IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC ON MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER

Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 47.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lipe & Dalton bought 2,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,741 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lipe & Dalton who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.5. About 9.97M shares traded or 39.91% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peavine Cap Ltd Com holds 3,890 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Homrich Berg holds 57,375 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel reported 180,970 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,818 shares. Iron Fin Lc reported 4,962 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 4.70 million shares. Copeland Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,151 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Milestone Group has 7,860 shares. 205,566 are owned by Donaldson Ltd Liability Com. Moreover, Barnett & Com has 0.18% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,245 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va accumulated 42,496 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Ltd holds 49,374 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Dillon & Assocs holds 2.54% or 55,892 shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv reported 72,349 shares.

