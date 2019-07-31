As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Focused Investors Lowered Position by $4.98 Million; Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Position in Deere & Co (DE) Decreased by $1.75 Million

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 35.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,150 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 31,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $165.65. About 1.91 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 10/04/2018 – DE US & CANADA MARCH RETAIL SALES FOR 4WD TRACTORS DOWN 6%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS REPLACEMENT DEMAND CONTINUES TO DRIVE FARM EQUIPMENT SALES – CONF CALL; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS; 18/05/2018 – DEERE CFO RAJESH KALATHUR CITES U.S. STEEL COSTS, LOGISTICS; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q Net $1.2B; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN’S CURRENT ORDER BOOK “VERY STRONG”, WIRTGEN WILL CONTRIBUTE $100 MLN IN OPERATING PROFIT IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS RETAIL ORDER BOOK FOR AG `VERY FULL, REALLY STRONG’; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 35,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.63 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 5.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS SUPPLY CHAIN ACTIONS WILL INCLUDE EXPANDING USE OF STRATEGIC COLLABORATIONS; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 06/03/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – EMPERIAL TRIALS TO EVALUATE EFFECT OF JARDIANCE ON EXERCISE ABILITY, HEART FAILURE SYMPTOMS IN PEOPLE WITH CHRONIC HEART FAILURE; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 21/05/2018 – J&J GETS FDA CLEARANCE FOR EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER DEVICE; 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rdl Financial holds 21,975 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut holds 11,267 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Duncker Streett Co reported 39,944 shares. 7.82 million are owned by Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Consulate holds 0.18% or 2,757 shares in its portfolio. Chilton Com Limited Liability accumulated 12,808 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Tru Department reported 0.57% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 337,227 shares. America First Inv Advisors Lc reported 4,405 shares. First Citizens Bancshares accumulated 0.86% or 54,996 shares. Qv holds 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1,600 shares. Rowland Co Invest Counsel Adv owns 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 72,349 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Limited reported 640 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. 2,646 were accumulated by First Wilshire Secs Management. Advsr Inc Ok invested in 69,349 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Johnson & Johnson Falls On Report Of Justice Department Probe – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “After Earnings Beat, Wall Street Talks Johnson & Johnson Litigation Risk – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4,000 shares to 969,600 shares, valued at $98.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Whittier Trust Company owns 24,586 shares. First Comml Bank Sioux Falls holds 1,512 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. 2,243 were accumulated by Girard Ptnrs. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.28% or 676,501 shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Mgmt LP has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 200 were reported by Harding Loevner Limited Partnership. Court Place Advisors Limited Com invested in 0.25% or 3,891 shares. 55,156 are held by Brown Advisory. Macquarie Group accumulated 45,825 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd owns 0.28% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 252,724 shares. Tower Limited Company (Trc) has 6,484 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap has 50,100 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Moreover, Telos Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.09% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,762 shares. London Co Of Virginia reported 46,876 shares stake.

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE: BLX) cordially invites you to participate in its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UBS downgrades Deere to Neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Worried About Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V.’s (NYSE:IBA) 6.3% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on August, 16 before the open. They expect $2.82 EPS, up 8.88% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.59 per share. DE’s profit will be $893.92 million for 14.69 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.52 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.89% negative EPS growth.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49 billion and $29.36M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) by 180,000 shares to 962,505 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.