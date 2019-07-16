As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Lowered Position; Fmr Has Raised Stake in Brooks Automation (BRKS)

Fmr Llc increased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (BRKS) by 226.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc bought 969,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.40M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.00 million, up from 427,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Brooks Automation Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 271,843 shares traded. Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) has risen 30.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.61% the S&P500. Some Historical BRKS News: 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES BIOSPECIMAN BUY ADDING TO ADJ EARNINGS; 24/04/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of A Canadian Biorepository; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 40C TO 46C, EST. 38C; 01/05/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION SEES 3Q EPS 28C TO 34C, EST. 38C; 14/05/2018 – Brooks Automation Presenting at Conference May 24; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Sees Deal Adding to Non-GAAP EPS This Year; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Brooks Automation; 24/04/2018 – BROOKS AUTOMATION REPORTS PURCHASE OF A CANADIAN BIOREPOSITORY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brooks Automation Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRKS); 01/05/2018 – Brooks Automation 2Q Rev $207.3M

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 39,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,871 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 52,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $357.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $134.71. About 9.78M shares traded or 37.14% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 13/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson virtual training centers help Asia’s surgeons; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE REMICADE SALES $1,389 MLN VS $1,672 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 915,843 shares to 257,363 shares, valued at $8.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 221,595 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,728 shares, and cut its stake in Cowen Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BRKS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 72.94 million shares or 4.34% more from 69.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Hodges Cap Management invested in 359,040 shares or 1.07% of the stock. New England Rech And invested in 1.24% or 62,817 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Co (Trc) holds 31 shares. Regions Corporation owns 12,272 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 62,057 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 17,210 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) for 11,260 shares. Starr Inc stated it has 6,856 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 13,284 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Llc holds 0.87% or 3.02 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.01% in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS). Morgan Stanley stated it has 117,018 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boston Ptnrs owns 1.37 million shares. 374 are owned by Panagora Asset.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $998,714 activity. $91,500 worth of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) shares were sold by Montone William T..

More notable recent Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Brooks Automation, Inc’s Shares Popped 31% Today – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brooks Automation: More Life Science, More Appeal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2018, Zacks.com published: “What Makes Brooks Automation (BRKS) a Strong Sell? – Zacks.com” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) CEO Steve Schwartz on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brooks Automation Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: China, Earnings Anticipation Stall Stocks on Monday – Investorplace.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 0.45% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8.14M shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 1.15M shares. Perritt Cap Management holds 4,667 shares. Rothschild Cap Lc reported 0.17% stake. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership, a New Jersey-based fund reported 800 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Incorporated Ks holds 471,991 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. 40,437 are owned by Stearns Ser Gp. Destination Wealth stated it has 208,513 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). West Coast Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 9,171 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 28,986 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Liability Company holds 238,671 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Element Management Lc has 0.04% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,792 shares. Lau Assocs Limited Company has 62,700 shares for 4.51% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3.33 million shares.