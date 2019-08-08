As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Declined, Holder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Lowered Its Holding; First National Trust Co Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Upped by $1.13 Million

First National Trust Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co bought 11,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 176,723 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.89 million, up from 165,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 16.35 million shares traded or 43.62% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP – J P MORGAN CHASE & CO DISPOSES STAKE IN CO, ENTIRE BENEFICIAL INTEREST NOW AMOUNTS TO 9.47 PCT FROM 11.40 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER ISSUES NOTE ON US FARES; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 28/05/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN 1Q EPS $2.37, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $2.28; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 07/05/2018 – DIMON: JPMORGAN DOESN’T MONETIZE CLIENT DATA; 05/04/2018 – BID CORP. SAYS JP MORGAN CUTS STAKE IN CO. TO 9.47% FROM 11.4%; 04/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Ward Does Not See Trade Escalation, Corporate Earnings to Remain ‘Very Good’ (Video)

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 2,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 18,604 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, down from 20,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 6.21 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Cap Ltd Llc invested in 95,350 shares. Ims holds 0.35% or 4,259 shares in its portfolio. Alleghany De accumulated 1.00 million shares or 4.81% of the stock. Moreover, First Eagle Inv Lc has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 30,000 shares. Florida-based Aviance Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Holderness Invests Communication holds 0.83% or 17,058 shares. Cetera Advsrs Llc has 76,212 shares. Freestone Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 23,444 shares. Whittier Trust Communication reported 580,093 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 1.03 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Prio Wealth LP invested in 501,676 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 1.21% or 4.50M shares. Duff Phelps Management accumulated 35,565 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisory Service owns 0.08% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,193 shares.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,188 shares to 44,692 shares, valued at $5.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 10,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,520 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 141,978 shares. Carderock Cap Mgmt owns 5,089 shares. Qv Invsts stated it has 1,600 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mariner Ltd holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 571,305 shares. Cullinan has invested 1.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,284 shares. Somerset holds 2.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 32,873 shares. Orca Invest Management Limited Liability Com has invested 1.21% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Guardian Tru has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Estabrook reported 121,163 shares. Braun Stacey Associates accumulated 111,487 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Northstar Gp Inc has 2.26% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 274,345 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 95,123 shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 17,883 shares or 2.13% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25B for 16.28 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.