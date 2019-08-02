As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Valuation Declined, Holder Cohen & Steers Decreased Its Holding by $23.54 Million; First National Bank Of Omaha Has Decreased Position in Stifel Finl (SF) as Share Price Rose

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 80.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 169,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 40,250 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63M, down from 209,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $130.31. About 713,016 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE MEDICAL DEVICES SALES $6,767 MLN VS $6,293 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 11/03/2018 – JANSSEN: INVOKANA SIG CUTS RISK HEART FAILURE-RELATED OUTCOMES; 07/03/2018 – CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO – INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO JJ RUEST SAID COMPANY WILL QUICKLY IMPROVE MOVEMENT OF WESTERN CANADIAN GRAIN; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 29/03/2018 – Arkansas sues opioid manufacturers for roles in epidemic; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (SF) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 22,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 40,797 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, down from 63,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Stifel Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 41,345 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold SF shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 59.26 million shares or 0.79% less from 59.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested in 10,292 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 487,112 shares. Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 66,600 shares. Teton Advsr Inc holds 18,532 shares. Moreover, Oak Ridge Investments Lc has 0.04% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) for 12,638 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 319,000 shares. 64,796 were reported by Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corporation. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 19,200 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Moreover, Co Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF). Stevens Cap Management LP stated it has 11,886 shares. Samlyn Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 441,200 shares. Axiom Limited Com De holds 0.04% or 27,780 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 451,715 shares. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us Inc stated it has 197,383 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83M and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 10,270 shares to 23,270 shares, valued at $6.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 106,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,420 shares, and has risen its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland-based Macroview Investment Mngmt has invested 0.14% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Comm Bank holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.11M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 1.65M shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Altavista Wealth has invested 2.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Burke And Herbert National Bank And Tru owns 5.39% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 43,603 shares. Catalyst Cap Lc owns 15,200 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Paragon Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 3.86% stake. Chesapeake Asset Lc reported 2,209 shares. First Bank Of Omaha invested in 118,323 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry & Communications stated it has 177,322 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 2% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Com holds 0.07% or 7,473 shares in its portfolio. Iowa-based Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru Company has invested 2.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Financial Services Gp Ltd Liability Corporation, a Vermont-based fund reported 27,759 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.29 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.