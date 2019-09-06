As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Roof Eidam & Maycock Decreased Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Shares Rose While Mastrapasqua Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position

Roof Eidam & Maycock decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 28.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roof Eidam & Maycock sold 4,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 11,635 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 16,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 4.14 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES $1.9B-$2.3B; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 23 Months; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE VELCADE SALES $313 MLN VS $280 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc sold 2,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 77,802 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97 million, down from 80,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $521.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $187.86. About 12.43M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 06/04/2018 – Facebook Braces for Capitol Hill Grilling — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Facebook probe tests regulator’s ability to rein in Silicon Valley; 20/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Shark Tank’s Robert Herjavec to discuss Facebook, bitcoin, ransomware and the importance of data; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AGREED TO COMPLY & AFFORD FORENSICS FIRM COMPLETE ACCESS TO THEIR SERVERS AND SYSTEMS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Cambridge Analytica loses second CEO since Facebook privacy scandal; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Google is building Arcade, a social-gaming startup led by 21yo ex-Facebook staffer Michael Sayman, which wil; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK WILL ROLL OUT GDPR-RELATED CONTROLS WORLDWIDE: CEO; 03/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Help Users Assess Stories They Read in Its News Feed; 29/05/2018 – Facebook faces UK parental approval rule for under 16s; 19/04/2018 – Facebook’s facial recognition technology may not meet strict new EU data rules, a top watchdog says

Roof Eidam & Maycock, which manages about $393.00M and $253.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 16,490 shares to 28,450 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 12,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.03 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Mallinckrodtâ€™s suffers record plunge after report bankruptcy is being considered – MarketWatch” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Stock Is a Gamble, but an Interesting One – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma holds 86,109 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd Company has invested 1.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth Mngmt stated it has 17,747 shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs Inc accumulated 3,700 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Communications Of Toledo Na Oh owns 1.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,669 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Pension has 1.32% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 918,732 shares or 1.52% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 174,406 shares. Guinness Asset Management Limited holds 3.21% or 134,911 shares. Whitnell And invested 1.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 20,651 shares. Scholtz And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,670 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Tctc Hldgs reported 0.48% stake. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.12M shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 413,779 are held by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 226,061 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Mgmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 5,050 shares. Driehaus Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 2,458 shares in its portfolio. Professional Advisory Ser holds 3.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 114,995 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tru Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 1.97% or 15,366 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Adv owns 1,432 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc owns 2,452 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Owl Creek Asset Management LP accumulated 0.94% or 152,263 shares. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Company owns 99,717 shares. Nomura Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 295,383 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Co Limited has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Amica Mutual invested in 64,876 shares.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Database Containing Private Information of 400 Million Users Has Been Found Online – Live Trading News” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EU looking into Facebook’s Libra – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Be A Facebook Bag Holder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 06, 2019.