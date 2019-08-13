As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Has Cut Holding; Evanson Asset Management Has Cut Its Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake by $307,020

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $65.58. About 295,334 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 4,751 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 22,676 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 27,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $133.63. About 2.84M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees Deal Closing by End of 2018 If Offer Accepted; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid lmprovements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 16.70 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware reported 56,487 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 2.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodstock reported 89,618 shares. House Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Wealthcare Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 197,970 are held by Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corp. Grand Jean Cap Mngmt accumulated 1,497 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 1.91M shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Insur Communication accumulated 1.05 million shares or 4.1% of the stock. Newman Dignan Sheerar Inc reported 33,419 shares stake. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roffman Miller Assoc Inc Pa invested in 218,129 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 3,291 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca owns 136,451 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Social Media Earnings: Facebook And Twitter Prepare To Share – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “These 5 Prescription Drugs Will Generate a Jaw-Dropping $62.3 Billion in 2024 – The Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares to 235,857 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,545 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.