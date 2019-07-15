As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Stock Rose, Holder Grace & White Decreased Position by $333,600; Equitec Specialists Upped Holding in Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) as Market Value Declined

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 5.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 2,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, down from 43,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $360.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 2.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 24/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the 2018 Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.23. About 58,611 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 53.45% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.88% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms HC2 Holdings Note Rating On $105M Add-On; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – PRIVATE OFFERING OF $105 MLN OF ITS 11.000% SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2019; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM AND TACK-ON NOTE ISSUANCE ARE CREDIT POSITIVE FOR HC2; NO RATINGS IMPACT; 02/05/2018 – HC2: PANSEND LIFE SCIENCES PORTFOLIO COMPANY BENEVIR BIOPHARM; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF NOTES TO REFINANCE ALL OUTSTANDING SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 08/05/2018 – HC2 Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $110 MILLION SENIOR SECURED NOTES TO REFINANCE SENIOR SECURED BRIDGE LOANS; 20/04/2018 – DJ HC2 Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCHC); 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Rev $453.7M

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $119,276 activity. $25,056 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) shares were bought by Sena Michael J.. The insider Ferraro Joseph Anthony bought 5,750 shares worth $15,086. Shares for $53,460 were bought by FALCONE PHILIP.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Prn) by 5.50M shares to 3.33M shares, valued at $8.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,058 shares, and cut its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

