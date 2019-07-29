As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Rose, Athena Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake; Epoch Investment Partners Position in Geo Group New (GEO) Has Trimmed by $14.42 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 48.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 758,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 812,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 598,005 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $351.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $132.55. About 4.07 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 30/05/2018 – JANSSEN – PHASE 1B/2, OPEN-LABEL, STUDY WILL EVALUATE SAFETY AND EFFICACY OF JNJ-68284528 IN ADULTS WITH RELAPSED/REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: Darzalex Is the First Monoclonal Antibody Approved for Newly Diagnosed Patients With Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iron Fin Ltd Company has 4,962 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa stated it has 2.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hourglass Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Jones Financial Companies Lllp has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Clean Yield Gp has 58,417 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Stillwater Limited accumulated 30,774 shares. New York-based Shikiar Asset Management has invested 0.23% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Tuttle Tactical Management reported 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Destination Wealth Mngmt holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 208,513 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 1.52% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 266,000 shares. Burns J W & Inc holds 59,206 shares. First Mercantile has 0.71% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,504 shares. Horan Management reported 57,001 shares. Doliver Lp accumulated 9,062 shares or 0.51% of the stock.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares to 28,084 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 313,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Easterly Govt Pptys Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.57 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

